Farrah Abraham is in big trouble.

The "Teen Mom" alum was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early morning hours of June 13 after fighting with a male employee, The Blast reports.

TMZ reports that Farrah, 27, has since been booked for battery and trespassing and is being held on $500 bail.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"We're told things got heated and, at some point, she allegedly struck the staffer. That's when someone called police," TMZ writes. "Not shockingly, we're told alcohol might be involved."

A source who overheard the incident told TMZ that Farrah pulled the old, humiliating "I'm a celebrity" and "you should know who I am" card.

The Blast reports that Farrah was arrested around 1 a.m.

Earlier in the day, the former adult film actress and mother of one shared a photo of herself with two other bold-faced names at the hotel's pool -- "Shark Tank" star and business mogul Mark Cuban and Australian actress-presenter Kate Neilson.

"Entrepreneur's workin even at the pool @mcuban @kneilson333 ☀️☀️☀️#summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas," she captioned the selfie.

Farrah also shared videos on her Instagram Story of herself enjoying food from the hotel while poolside with daughter Sophia, who later tucked into a banana split and also went swimming.

@farrah__abraham / Instagram

It's not the first time Farrah has faced arrest. In 2013, she was was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, and ultimately charged with DUI and disorderly conduct. At the time, TMZ cited a police report that stated Farrah was "banging her head against the window while yelling and screaming" when cops put her in the backseat of a squad car.

Police also struggled to measure her blood alcohol content with a Breathalyzer test because Farrah "put her teeth onto the tube and didn't provide a sufficient sample." She eventually blew a .147, nearly twice the legal limit.

Another famous reality TV star, Kim Richards, was arrested at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel in 2015. The "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was booked for public intoxication after an incident at the property's famed Polo Lounge. Cops reportedly had to drag her kicking and screaming out of a bathroom cubicle.