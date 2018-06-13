Farrah Abraham was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon following her arrest for misdemeanor battery.

Upon leaving the police station, the "Teen Mom" alum remained mum as photographers shouted questions her way. She was still wearing the same outfit that she was arrested in.

Farrah Abraham was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early morning hours of June 13 after fighting with a hotel security guard. She was booked on charges of battery and trespassing.

TMZ reported that a hotel security officer asked the "Teen Mom" alum to leave the hotel after getting into a verbal spat with some guests. The officers said Farrah hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed his head as he tried preventing her from reentering the hotel.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Multiple media outlets reported that Farrah appeared to be intoxicated. Her rep insists it's a "misunderstanding."

"This situation has been blown out of proportion," the spokesman tells Us Weekly. "Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing."

A few hours before the release, TMZ published video of Farrah's arrest outside the hotel. The reality TV star could be seen sitting on the ground and hurling obscenities at the officers surrounding her. In the middle of the colorful language, she also insisted that she didn't physically assault anyone.

"I am a normal individual. It's pathetic," she says in the video. "I don't want to be arrested. Why are you provoking me to get arrested? I am not going to be provoked to be arrested. ... I am not resisting you! ... You're hurting me!"