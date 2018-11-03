The man who Alec Baldwin allegedly assaulted has broken his silence, saying he is "sore," but "recovering."

Wojciech Cieszkowski spoke to the New York Post on Saturday after the alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 2.

Asked how he was feeling, he said, "You know, sore, but I'll be fine." The Post noted that Wojciech had "no visible bruise marks on his face," despite claiming the actor punched him during a dispute over a parking spot in Manhattan.

Wojciech, who ran in the Boston Marathon in 2013, said he has seen Alec's Donald Trump impersonation on "SNL" "a few times." Tight-lipped, he was then asked if he'd watch Alec on "SNL" ever again and he said, "I can't say for now," before driving off.

Alec was arrested for assault and harassment on Nov. 2. Grainy surveillance video appears to show Alec and Wojciech in a shoving match, but video doesn't clearly show if Alec actually punched or even slapped Wojciech.

Alec took to Twitter after the arrest to dispute that reports that he punched Wojciech.

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today's story," he said. "However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as such." ﻿

On Nov. 3, TMZ reported that Alec may not have committed a crime at all, saying that a case can be made that the men engaged in "mutual combat," which, by definition, is not a crime.

The report said that if both men merely shoved and yelled at each other, a crime did not occur.