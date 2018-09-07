That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown has been sentenced to more than three weeks in jail for his drug and burglary cases.

WireImage

TMZ reported on Sept. 7 that the troubled actor was given a 15-day jail sentence after pleading no contest in connection to his drug case stemming from a June arrest. In addition, he also pleaded no contest in his burglary case from last weekend in which he was caught on camera changing the locks at his friend's restaurant. For that, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

There is some good news for Orlando, though, as he's getting credit for time served. After all that math, he'll spend the next 23 days in jail.

He's expected to be released on Oct. 1.

Last week, Orlando was arrested in Las Vegas for trying to change the locks at his friend's restaurant. In June, he was also arrested. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Orlando was arrested after a vehicle stop on June 4. The actor was allegedly not cooperative, so police placed him in handcuffs. While searching him, officers allegedly found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on him.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department

In his mugshot, he showed off a tattoo of former co-star Raven-Symone.