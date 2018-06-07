Ex-Disney Channel star Orlando Brown will be forever linked, er inked, to his former "That's So Raven" co-star Raven-Symone, but it has nothing to do with their acting.

The troubled actor has her face tattooed on his chest. The tattoo can be seen in Orlando's mugshot, having been arrested in Las Vegas for felony drug possession.

Orlando, 31, reportedly got the ink done in May.

The actor has had a strange relationship with Raven. In 2016 he took issue with her not inviting him to join her "Raven's Home" reboot.

"She's far off into another land, mentally, to where she made a decision that she felt was better for her," he said of the former "View" co-host. "If she thinks that that's what she wants to do then I love her still and I'm still in love with her…"

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Orlando Brown was arrested after a vehicle stop on June 4. Orlando was allegedly not cooperative, so police placed him in handcuffs. While searching him, officers allegedly found methamphetamine and paraphernalia on him.

He is no longer in custody, according to jail records.