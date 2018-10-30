Wait, did Cardi B and Nicki Minaj actually just settle their feud?

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been talking smack about one another since Cardi threw a red high-heeled shoe at the fellow rapper, claiming she'd criticized Cardi's parenting skills, during a New York Fashion Week party in September.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But now it appears the women have settled their beef -- or at least agreed to stop the back-and-forth accusations they've been lobbing at one another for weeks via Nicki's "Queen Radio" Beats 1 show on Apple Music, in interviews and on social media.

Late on Oct. 29 after a day of trash talking one another -- Nicki had gone after Cardi on her radio show; Cardi responded in a series of Instagram videos -- the women seemingly called a truce.

"Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out. We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore," Nicki tweeted. "Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."

Cardi then posted a photo of Nicki's tweet on Instagram and responded to Nicki directly, writing, "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

The truce came after Nicki made several allegations on her radio show. She claimed that Cardi's former "Love and Hip Hop" co-star Rah Ali had attacked Cardi at the September party and repeatedly punched her in the head (Cardi was photographed leaving with a huge knot near her eye). "For people who don't know, Rah Ali beat Cardi's a-- really bad," Nicki said. "You went home and told people that security hit you. We told Rah not to say anything for legal reasons."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nicki offered $100,000 to anyone with footage of the alleged beat-down. Nicki also called Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, a liar for claiming Nicki leaked Cardi's phone number.

Cardi, who denied a fight with Rah, responded in a series of expletive-filled videos posted on Instagram. In one, she told Nicki, "You lie so much you can't keep up with your f---in' lies." She challenged Nicki -- whom she also insisted she's always shown respect for despite NIcki's claims otherwise -- to settle their beef once and for all, calling herself a "street b----" and suggesting they either talk it out or physically fight. She also threatened to go after Nicki legally. "Since you wanna talk about suing, maybe I should sue you for defamation of character," Cardi said.

Riccardo Giordano/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

"Since you say you tired of talking about it, I'm tired of talking about it too!" Cardi said in yet another video. I'm tired of the f---ing whole incident s---. I'm tired of the interview s---. If you really want to talk about it, you know where to link me... we could always link up... we could settle it however you want to settle it," she continued. "We could talk about it or we could fight it out. I'm with whatever. But I'm sick and tired of that back-and-forth s---. I'm not doing it. I'm in a good space right now. Let me know what's up."

Nicki, it seems, agreed she's sick of talking about their drama too. Let's hope this truce sticks!