Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up and called off their engagement, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the pop star, 25, and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 24 -- who publicly started dating in May and were engaged by June -- told TMZ that the split happened over the Oct. 13 weekend "with both parties acknowledging that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off," TMZ explains.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"We're told the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically," TMZ added.

The were just seen together last week.

TMZ's sources were quick to add that even though Ariana and Pete are broken up for now, "the two aren't ruling out the possibility of anything in the future."

After Ariana pulled out of a schedule performance on Oct. 13, many thought it had to do with her lingering grief over the September death of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, from whom she split this spring. But now the belief is that she canceled her appearance at F--k Cancer's inaugural Barbara Berlanti Heroes fundraising gala, where manager Scooter Braun's wife, Yael Cohen Braun, was being honored, because of her heartbreak over her split from Pete.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"Someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Scooter told the crowd at the benefit, E! News reported. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

After a whirlwind few weeks of dating, Pete proposed with a custom-made $93,000 VVS1 clarity diamond and platinum engagement ring.

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

The couple immediately moved into a $16 million condo in New York City and recently adopted a pet pig.

They also got several matching tattoos, and Pete even gave Ariana a chain featuring a New York City Fire Department badge emblazoned with his late father Scott Davidson's badge number, 8418. The jewelry belonged to the Brooklyn Heights firefighter, who was killed at age 33 in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Ariana even put a song titled "Pete Davidson" on her new album.