Pete Davidson is so in love with Ariana Grande that he recently gifted her with a deeply personal and sentimental piece of jewelry.

No, its not the $93,000 engagement ring he gave her after barely a month of dating. It's a chain featuring a small New York City Fire Department badge emblazoned with his late father Scott Davidson's badge number, 8418. The Brooklyn Heights firefighter was killed at age 33 in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, who was just 7 when his dad died, shared an Instagram photo of Ariana wearing the sentimental necklace, which he later confirmed had belonged to his father, on July 13, captioning it with a series of emojis.

When a follower criticized him for giving it to the pop star, writing, "No girl should ever wear your dads chain. So disrespectful," Pete clapped back in the comments.

"for ur information that's not just some girl. That's my fiance. she's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. my dad would be so happy and love her so much," he wrote.

Ariana added her own comment to the post too, writing, "I love u more than anything." A few weeks earlier, Ariana got Scott's badge number tattooed on her foot.

E! News points out that it appears Pete previously gave the necklace to ex Cazzie David. The writer-actress (whose dad is comedian Larry David) appears to be wearing the badge pendant in a photo she posted on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2017. She and Pete split this spring.

The same day Pete posted the necklace pic, Ariana shared a behind-the-scenes video clip of him watching her shoot her new "God is a Woman" music video. He freezes and stares at her off-screen as the music plays on. "omg now that the songs out i can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs 🌑 that face @petedavidson," she captioned the black-and-white post.

According to Instagram fan site @peteandariana, Pete explained his reaction in the comments. "mesmerized. couldn't even like believe what i was seeing," he wrote.