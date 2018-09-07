Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Mac was found dead around noon on Sept. 7 in his Los Angeles-area home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 26.

"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," his family said in a statement, via the AP.

According to reports, a male friend found him unresponsive and called 911.

Mac had struggled with substance abuse in the past. He was arrested in May for driving under the influence and hit and run after allegedly crashing his car and fleeing the scene. TMZ claimed his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. And that, the website pointed out, "was well after he fled his crash scene."

According to TMZ, Mac was incredibly courteous when he was arrested and handcuffed on May 17 and allegedly confessed to driving drunk and leaving the scene. "He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen," a source told the website.

"I made a stupid mistake," he told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe on July 23. "I'm a human being. Like, [I] drove home drunk. But it was the best thing that could have happened. … I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally, like, have the whole thing stop."

Mac's arrest came just weeks after he split with Ariana Grande after nearly two years of dating. "Pls take care of yourself," she tweeted after his arrest.

David X Prutting / BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Some people even blamed her for his DUI.

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years," she responded. "Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was."

Mac didn't take the breakup well.

"Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique," Mac told Zane Lowe of the breakup. "I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple."

His 2014 mixtape, "Faces," he spoke about about drug use. He also referenced to premature death. A few years earlier, he said, "I'd rather be the corny white rapper than the drugged-out mess who can't even get out of his house. Overdosing is just not cool. You don't go down in history because you overdose. You just die."

In his last social media post, he played a video of a record player. It was playing music from one of his albums.