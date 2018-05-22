Five days after rapper Mac Miller was arrested for driving under the influence and hit and run after allegedly crashing his car and fleeing the scene, a new report claims his blood alcohol content was sky-high.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

On May 22, TMZ reported that Mac, 26, blew nearly twice the legal limit when he was arrested on May 17.

And that, TMZ points out, "was well after he fled his crash scene."

According to law enforcement sources, TMZ reports, "Mac's BAC was 0.15 when cops arrested him at his home." (The limit in California is 0.08.)

TMZ previously reported that the accident occurred when Mac (real name: Malcolm McCormick) was driving in Los Angeles's San Fernando Valley around 1 a.m. on May 17. His white 2016 G-Wagon allegedly hit a utility pole so hard, it knocked it down and the vehicle's air bags were deployed.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mac and two passengers reportedly fled the scene on foot but cops ran the car's plates and tracked Mac down at home, where they arrested him.

According to TMZ, Mac was incredibly courteous when he was arrested and handcuffed and allegedly confessed to driving drunk and leaving the scene. "He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen," a source told the website.

His bail was set at $15,000 and he left a Van Nuys, California, jail later the same day. He's due to appear in court on June 7.

David X Prutting / BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Mac's arrest came just weeks after he split with Ariana Grande after nearly two years of dating. "Pls take care of yourself," she tweeted after his arrest.

One day before Mac's alleged BAC was revealed, Bossip broke the news that Ariana has moved on with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson.

Their romance "just started," a source told People magazine. "It's very casual." But Pete was still by Ariana's side backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20. "After Ariana's performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her," an eyewitness told People. "They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten."