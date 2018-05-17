Rapper Mac Miller was arrested early Thursday morning for driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his car and fleeing the scene.

TMZ reported that Mac was driving in the Los Angeles area around 1 AM on May 17 when his 2016 G-Wagon allegedly hit a power pole and knocked it down. Mac and two of his passengers reportedly fled the scene on foot.

A witness, though, called the cops and told them which direction Mac and his buddies had gone, TMZ said. When cops arrived, they researched the license plates, which led them to Mac's address.

A very courteous Mac allegedly confessed to drunk driving and fleeing the scene, the report states.

"He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we've ever seen," a cop told the website.

Mac was taken to jail and his bail was set at $15,000.

It's been an interesting time for Mac. In addition to the arrest, Mac recently split with his girlfriend of two years, Ariana Grande.

Originally, reports blamed their busy work schedules for the split. But on May 10, Ariana opened up a little about the breakup.

On her Instagram Story, the singer shared an image of herself cuddling with Mac. "Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," she wrote. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!" she continued. "Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you." She added, "I can't wait to know you and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"