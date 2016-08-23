Ariana Grande gets cozy with rapper Mac Miller, plus more news

Is Ariana Grande dating the rapper from her 'The Way' video?

The chemistry between Ariana Grande and Mac Miller in her video for "The Way" was apparently real as can be. TMZ spotted the pair on a sushi date at Katsu-Ya in Encino, California, over the weekend and they didn't exactly look like platonic friends. According to the website, Ariana and her rapper pal, who has dismissed romance rumors about Ariana, spent much of the meal sneaking kisses, giggles and cuddles. The singer split from her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez in the spring after a year of dating.

RELATED: New celebrity couples 2016