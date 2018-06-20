Days after Ariana Grande revealed that she and new fiance Pete Davidson had moved in together -- just days after getting engaged after mere weeks of dating -- details about their new love nest have emerged.

And let's just say it's far from an average couple's typical first apartment.

According to TMZ, the pop star and the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, both 24, are now living in an incredible $16 million apartment in New York City.

Their place, located in NYC's Chelsea neighborhood, is inside a futuristic-looking modern luxury complex designed by the late Iraqi-born British architect Zaha Hadid. Their new pad is huge and has jaw-dropping amenities to boot.

"Their unit is more than 4,000 sq. ft. with 5 beds and 4.5 baths and features amazing views of the city and the Empire State Building," TMZ writes. "The complex has a fitness center, a 75-foot sky-lit pool, a private IMAX theater." Plus one of their neighbors is none other than Sting!

What's unknown is if the new couple are renting the pricey apartment or if they're buying it.

Their new place is far fancier than Ariana let on when she shared a SpongeBob SquarePants meme on her Instagram Story on June 16 that read, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines."

She and Pete went furniture shopping with friends over the weekend. On Father's Day, June 17, they held hands and looked loved up as they visited a Restoration Hardware store with pals and posted about it on social media. (Fan accounts grabbed some of their posts such as this one.)

The shopping excursion came two days after Ariana -- who's been sporting an enormous engagement ring -- supported the "SNL" star at his June 15 stand-up gig at NYC's Comedy Cellar, where they hung out with comedian Sherrod Small and music star (and sometime comedian) John Mayer.

"The Almost Newlyweds ❤❤❤so happy❤❤❤ #MYFAMILIA ❤❤❤❤❤❤ Pete good move, she's smart, funny and adorable. Congrats👊🏽," Sherrod captioned a group photo from the night.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer and Pete started dating in May not long after she split from her boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller. Pete started seeing Ariana when he was "on a break," TMZ reported, with his girlfriend of two years, writer-actress Cazzie David. He and Ariana seemingly got engaged in early June.