Less than a week after rumors started that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were engaged, a friend is seemingly confirming the news on Instagram.

Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock / Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock / .

Stand-up comedian Sherrod Small posted a photo on Saturday June 16 of a group of seven friends, including Davidson, Grande and John Mayer at a bar. Small captioned the shot, "The Almost Newlyweds ❤❤❤so happy." He also commended the "SNL" funnyman on his catch, writing, "Pete good move, she's smart, funny and adorable. Congrats."

Since news broke that the duo were engaged, neither one have publicly commented on the surprising news. The "Dangerous Woman" singer has only been dating the comedian since May. Their relationship began days after Grande, 24, split with her boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller. Davidson, also 24, had been on a break with actress Cazzie David when he linked up with the former Nickelodeon actress.

While the couple hasn't explicitly confirmed the engagement, they have hinted at it on Instagram. On Saturday June 16, Davidson posted a photo that appeared to be Grande sitting on his lap, with their hands on top of one another. The pop star's blinding 3-carat, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring was fully on display in the shot.

An engagement isn't the only big news for the twosome this week; it appears they've also moved in together. On the evening of Saturday June 16, Grande posted a photo on her Instagram stories from "Spongebob Squarepants," which features the title character sitting on the floor, smiling and holding a tissue.

"Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines," she wrote over the photo, leading fans to believe that the engaged couple are now cohabiting.