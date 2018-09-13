Roseanne Barr is talking about Ambien again -- this time with Dr. Oz.

To recap, the comedian sparked the cancellation of her revived sitcom "Roseanne" in May after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett. In one since-deleted tweet explaining what happened, Roseanne claimed she'd taken the sleep aid Ambien the night she sent the offensive tweet.

"Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but…don't defend it please," Roseanne wrote on May 30.

Now, on the first episode of Season 10 of Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical talk show -- which debuts on Sept. 18 -- Roseanne's sharing what else she's done while on Ambien. Page Six got a sneak peek at some of what Roseanne -- who appears on the first half of the show and also talks about losing her sitcom because of her behavior -- had to say.

"Well, I've done some weird things on Ambien and I think a lot of people have too," she tells the doctor and TV host. "I've heard from thousands of people about it."

For example, she says, "One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it -- so that was, like, four hours, if you think about it -- and didn't remember it in the morning," she shared. "And all the time that happens to me -- when I go up in the kitchen and there's a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere. I 'Ambien eat,' like Tiger Woods 'Ambien drove.' It's a weird drug."

Dr. Oz then tells her, "I actually looked up Ambien. Tweeting is not a side effect."

"No," Roseanne agrees before the clip ends.

In the wake of her May tweet about the drug, the makers of Ambien issued a statement shutting down Roseanne's seeming claim that it was responsible for what she said. "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication," the company tweeted.

Roseanne's original tweet about Valerie -- she also later claimed she didn't know the political adviser was black -- read, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

As for her Tiger Woods reference, toxicology tests revealed that the famed golfer had five drugs in his system, including the sleep drug Zolpidem, which is commonly known as Ambien, when he was arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida, early one morning in 2017 after police found him driving erratically.