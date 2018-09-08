Nicki Minaj will not be contacting the police department to file a report following the Cardi B shoe-throwing incident on Friday, reports TMZ, adding that it just really didn't bother her all that much.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Sources close to the "Bang Bang" rapper tell TMZ that despite Cardi's shoe toss at the Harper's Bazaar party being a surprise, her security detail took care of the situation and Nicki was okay with that result.

TMZ added that neither Nicki nor her team members incurred any injuries, therefore she finds no reason to file a report and continue the night's drama.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

It appears that the same goes for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who reportedly started the fight, as police tell TMZ she has not filed a police report either -- sources close to Cardi told TMZ that they think the lump on her forehead was actually due to being elbowed by someone in Nicki's security.

Following the headline-making fight between the rival hip-hop stars, Cardi took to her Instagram and posted a profanity-filled statement, kind of shedding light on the incident, while noting that Nicki had commented on her child as well as her mothering.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I've let a lot of [expletive] slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, [expletive] up the way I eat!" Cardi wrote in the post.

"You've threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop [expletive] with them!! I let you talk bit [expletive] about me!! I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" she continued.

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are [expletive] off! I've worked to hard and come too far to let anybody [expletive] with my success!!!!"

"[Expletive] talk all that [expletive] in they raps but in real life they [expletive]. This [expletive] really is for entertainment."

According to reports, the fight went down when the two rappers ran into each other after the red carpet.

"It was bad," a source told Page Six. "They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took off a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki -- who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard."

Cardi was reportedly guided into another area while Nicki was controlled by security.

"There was a giant fist full of hair on the floor. One of Cardi's assistants came and grabbed it and took it with her," continued the source, adding, "Wigs pulled, Cardi carried off."

Cardi was later photographed leaving barefoot with a big bump over her eye.

One source told Page Six that "it started because someone pushed Cardi from behind. She went flying."

However, another source countered that it was Cardi who started the whole thing.

While the fight was happening, Christina Aguilera was inside performing at the party, with guests like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner on hand.

The complex relationship between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj goes back to 2017 when, for some reason or another, they started knocking each other on social media, in songs, and in interviews.