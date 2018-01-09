Follow the money.

After Kevin Spacey was replaced in "All The Money In The World" on the heels of his sexual misconduct scandal, there were quotes from those involved indicating that no one got paid for the reshoots, and everyone was happy with it. Now, though, comes a report that not only were stars paid for their work, but there was a huge wage gap discrepancy between stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In November, the Washington Post reported that Mark worked out a deal that paid him $2 million for the reshoot. According to Hollywood blogger Melissa Silverstein, Michelle made less than one percent of what Mark made for the 10-day reshoot in Rome.

"On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot. Did they think this wouldn't come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp," she tweeted.

Jessica Chastain then responded to the tweet.

"I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify?," she wrote. "I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She's a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film."

Michelle even earned a Golden Globe nomination for the film.

Ago/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Interestingly, in December, Director Ridley Scott told USA Today that everyone did the reshoots for free.

"Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free," he said.

Michelle also previously commented to USA Today about reshooting the scenes.

"I adore [Ridley], worship him, would do anything for him," she said. "I hated that this man's time and expertise and gentlemanly-ness was going to be kind of for naught. So when I got the phone call about the change of plans I was thrilled. I was enlivened, it picked me up off the couch a little bit and got me excited."

She continued: "I said I'd be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort."