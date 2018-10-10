The 2018 reboot of "Charmed" sparked quite a bit of backlash when it was announced in 2017. In anticipation of the show's premiere on Oct. 14, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most controversial TV reboots, starting with the series about three sisters who are witches. Fans rejected the idea of the reboot when producers shared that none of the original actresses or writers would be involved. The '90s cast echoed fans' concerns, voicing their displeasure in interviews and on social media. "I will never understand what is fierce, funny or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago," Holly Marie Combs wrote on Twitter. New "Charmed" star Sarah Jeffery hit back with words of her own, insisting the reboot, which stars three women of color, would "bring current, timely themes to the forefront." Things have since calmed down, with OG star Alyssa Milano telling Entertainment Weekly, "I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation." Keep reading to see which other TV reboots have caused a storm of controversy...

