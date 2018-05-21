Worst movie reboots

On May 22, 2018, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" celebrates its 10th anniversary. The movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Harrison Ford and Karen Allen was supposed to revive the famous '80s franchise that saw our beloved Indie traversing the globe in search of ancient artifacts. However, it failed to draw in the big numbers (or great reviews) the way previous films in the franchise did. It also didn't help that the film's youngest star, Shia, later threw shade on the movie when he said, "the actor's job is to make it come alive... and I couldn't do it" after mentioning problems with the film's writing and directing. While the movie wasn't the worst reboot to ever hit the big screen, it wasn't the greatest either. In honor of the 10-year milestone, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the most terrible rebooted movies that should never have seen the light of day. Keep reading for more...

