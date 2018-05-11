Stars who hate the roles that made them famous

It seems as though stars would love the roles that catapulted them to fame and fortune, but quite a few have grown to despise their iconic performances. To mark Robert Pattinson's 32nd birthday on May 13, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at celebrities who hated their career-making roles, starting with Robert himself. The British actor has been very vocal over the years about his dislike for "Twilight," Edward Cullen and basically everything that has to do with the franchise. Rob even went so far as to call out Edward's virginity! "He's the most ridiculous person... the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy," he told Empire. "Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin so he's obviously got some issues there." During one interview Robert was asked what he took from the "Twilight" set when he left and he responded with "my dignity." Yikes! Keep reading to see which other celebs hated the roles that made them famous...

