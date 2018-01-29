Our favorite Southern stars

Either we've all time-traveled to the future or we're just really old because our favorite Southern pop star, Justin Timberlake, is turning 37 on Jan. 31, 2018. The Memphis, Tennessee-born singer and actor has been making us swoon since his early days on "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" and, of course, as a member of boy band *NSYNC. Now, along with being married to the prettiest gal in Tinseltown (we see you, Jessica Biel) and tackling fatherhood like a total boss, JT's also churning out new music with a new album, "Man of the Woods," due on Feb. 2 -- two days before he'll headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In honor of Justin's big moment, Wonderwall.com is celebrating him and more of the biggest stars who've got a little country in their veins. Keep reading to see which of your favorite celebs have Southern roots...

