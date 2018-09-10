Matthew McConaughey's biggest onscreen transformations

Since his first turn on screen in a 1992 episode of "Unsolved Mysteries," Matthew McConaughey has proven his talent goes beyond his acting ability. Never afraid to push himself physically, Matthew has repeatedly transformed his appearance in order to bring his characters into full focus. In the biographical drama "White Boy Rick," which hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2018, Matthew once again reinvents himself as Richard Wershe Sr. -- a one-time informant for the FBI and a convicted drug trafficker. In honor of Matthew's newest role, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at this Texas native's biggest onscreen transformations. Keep reading to see just how far he's gone to embody his characters...

