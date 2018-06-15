Talk show host controversies and feuds

Daytime drama! Some of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years, from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations and more, and Wonderwall.com is rounding up the most dramatic controversies to date! First up is the 2016 feud between Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan! The "Live! With Kelly and Michael" co-hosts had a pretty dramatic split once Michael announced he'd be leaving the morning program for a lucrative new gig on "Good Morning America." Michael joined the show in 2012, but the pair were reportedly anything but amicable behind-the-scenes long before he left. TMZ reported that Kelly often bullied Michael, and that once he got offered the "GMA" gig, he was quick to take it. Michael announced the move in April, but planned to remain with "Live!" through the summer -- and Kelly retaliated by taking an unscheduled hiatus from the show. She eventually returned and claimed she'd "earned the right" to the break and congratulated Michael, but things were clearly still tense between the two. Michael ended up leaving the show early in mid-May. Keep reading to check out more big talk show scandals!

