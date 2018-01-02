Matt Lauer has officially been replaced by Hoda Kotb on "Today," and he seems thrilled about it.

The disgraced former newsman sent his one-time coworker a text message after it was announced on Jan. 2 that she was named his successor as co-anchor of the popular NBC morning show.

Joe Papeo/REX/Shutterstock

"He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: 'Congratulations!'" Hoda told E! News in between news segments, "and he said some nice words."

Since the abrupt departure, the "Today" team has appropriately chastised Matt for his actions, most of which he has admitted to. Still, the crew has often said they still consider him a friend.

"It meant the world to me to hear from him," Hoda told E!. "It was really nice."

WENN

Matt hasn't publicly congratulated Hoda and he's largely stayed out of the public spotlight since his unceremonious firing in late November in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal. Some of the "Today" team have remained in contact with the former face of the show.

Hoda's new cohost Savannah Guthrie said, "Matt is really focused on his family, and I think that's where his heart is and that's where it should be. We've kept in touch and we've all been reaching out, and, you know...I don't think there's anyone who would be more thrilled than Matt to see Hoda in this role. He adores Hoda and he knows how good she is and so I know that to be true."

She added that it is a "dream" to share anchoring duties with Hoda.

"The job can be intense, and you want a partner who has your back," Savannah said. "The fact that we are two women seems just right with where our culture is."