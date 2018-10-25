Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megyn Kelly is about to get a serious payday from NBC to simply go away, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on Oct. 25 that Megyn's deal with NBC is "firm" at three years and she's owed about $50 million (since she still has a year and 10 months left on her contract). Her attorney, TMZ said, is going to "demand the network pay her full remaining salary, or face a lawsuit."

A phone call between Megyn's team and NBC is set for Oct. 26.

Multiple outlets are claiming that NBC and Megyn are parting ways following her "blackface" comments earlier this week.

The controversial host's lawyer believes that his client was dealt a bad hand from the beginning, and was "targeted early on after she made critical remarks about Matt Lauer on her show after he was fired for sexual harassment."

Matt, to this day, is reportedly still well-liked at NBC. Recently, he even said he'd be back on TV.

The beginning of the end of Megyn's NBC tenure occurred on Oct. 23 when she received huge backlash for saying it was fair game to wear "blackface" for Halloween "as long as it's a character."

Many of her coworkers, Al Roker in particular, disagreed vehemently and didn't hide their feelings. Megyn's team will also "argue she was treated with gross unfairness," noting that she wasn't invited to respond to Al's takedown.

Still, fervor grew, and the day after her comments, Megyn issued a mea culpa, saying, she was sorry for the comments.

"The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too," she said on on Oct. 24. "It is not okay for that to be part of any costume. Halloween or otherwise. I've never been a PC kind of person, but I do understand the value of being sensitive to our history. Particularly on race and ethnicity."

The apology was apparently not enough, and on Oct. 25, the Daily Mail reported that Megyn was out.

"Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back," an NBC source said. "We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word - she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again."