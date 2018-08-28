Reports have been circulating for months claiming that disgraced former "Today" anchor Matt Lauer is quietly preparing for a comeback.

Whether that's actually happening or is simply wishful thinking remains to be seen, but a recent sighting of Matt interacting with fans makes it clear he, at least, is counting on it.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six reports that nine months after he was fired by NBC execs for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," Matt, 60, was spotted at one of his old haunts in Manhattan, Donohue's Steak House, where he told a group of fans that he will indeed be returning to television.

"A group of older ladies came over to Lauer saying, 'We miss you!'" a source tells Page Six, adding that Matt started chatting with the group, telling them, "I've been busy being a dad. But don't worry, I'll be back on TV."

After months of laying low in the Hamptons, where he owns two homes, Matt -- who's close to settling his divorce from Dutch former model Annette Roque, 51, for at least $20 million, Page Six recently reported -- has been stepping out publicly with more frequency and has even been seen in public with his estranged wife.

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

According to Page Six, Matt, Annette and their kids had dinner with family friends -- though he and Annette didn't sit together -- at East Hampton hotspot Serafina in late July before leaving separately. In early August, the disgraced journalist participated in a charity paddleboarding race during the Paddle for Pink benefit in Sag Harbor. This past weekend, Matt and Annette were both present at the Hampton Classic horse show in Bridgehampton.

"He went in very low key, wearing a baseball cap and didn't sit in VIP... He sat in regular seats in the stands," a source told Page Six.