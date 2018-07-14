Matt Lauer's divorce from wife Annette Roque is in its final stages - and it's reportedly going to be costly.

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The former "Today" host is finalizing the last parts of a multi-million-dollar separation from former model Roque, who is the mother of their three kids, and an insider tells Page Six that "the divorce is imminent. Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends . . . His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there's nothing he can do apart from wait."

Lauer had experienced years of TV success, and was on a $25 million-per-year contract before he was fired in the midst of a #MeToo scandal.

Back in April, Matt added his Manhattan apartment to the valuable New York real estate listings for more than $7 million. Reps have yet to comment on this to Page Six.

The veteran TV personality has said in a statement: "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I'm committed to beginning that effort . . . It is now my full-time job."