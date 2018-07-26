For weeks, reports have claimed that Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are close to finalizing a divorce settlement as she seeks to end their 19-year marriage.

But as negotiations quietly continue, the disgraced "Today" show veteran and the Dutch former model are keeping things civil, if a recent outing is any indication.

Page Six reports that sources recently saw Matt, 60, and Annette, 51 -- who've both attempted to keep a low profile in the wake of his firing by NBC last November for sexual misconduct in the workplace -- having dinner with a group of people at Serafina in East Hampton, New York, a "sceney" Italian restaurant in the posh Long Island enclave.

But Matt and Annette, Page Six reports, kept their distance at their outside table. "Matt's wife sat at the head of the table and he sat a few seats away from her," a source told Page Six.

They were eating with a group that included Edward Burke Jr. (described by Page Six as a "Hamptons power lawyer"), his wife, another couple and around 10 kids (including their own), the New York Post's gossip column explains.

Matt's presence sparked "a few whispers" from other patrons, an insider revealed.

When the meal was over, Matt and Annette did not leave together. "They gathered by the car outside, said goodbye to each other, and Matt rode off by himself on a motorcycle," says a source.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Matt, who was said to be earning $25 million a year at "Today" when he was dismissed, is deeply unhappy that the the divorce -- which he and Annette have yet to announce publicly -- is going to cost him an enormous chunk of his fortune.

"He's going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement," an insider told Us Weekly. "She will receive [their Bright Side] horse farm, their current residence [that they bought from Richard Gere for $36.5 million in 2016] and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids [Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11]."

Matt, the Us insider added, "is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines. He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible."