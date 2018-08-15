Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are nearing the finish line of their divorce, a new report reveals.

And as things stand, the disgraced former "Today" show host -- who was fired last November for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" -- has agreed to pay the Dutch former model up to $20 million, Page Six reports.

"Matt's bending over backwards to give Annette everything she wants because he feels so guilty" about his behavior with multiple women during his NBC tenure, a source tells Page Six.

At least to a point. Page Six further reports that Matt, 60, and Annette, 51 -- who've been married for nearly 20 years and share three children -- both love and want the family home, Strongheart Manor, which it describes as Matt's "dream home."

They purchased the incredible estate -- which is located on 6.3 acres on the peninsula of North Haven near Sag Harbor, New York -- from Richard Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million. "He would love [to keep] the Hamptons home," says the source.

Both Matt and Annette are still living there -- other reports have claimed she's in the main house with the kids while he's staying in another part of the sprawling property -- and are believed to be getting along better now. (In July, they were seen having dinner at a popular East Hampton restaurant with their kids and a large group that included other couples, though they sat apart and left separately.)

"Things really have settled down. Matt and Annette are getting on and they're both spending time with their kids," a source tells Page Six. "They hope to settle the divorce very soon."

A month ago, Us Weekly reported that Matt -- who was believed to be making around $25 million a year at "Today" before his firing -- was preparing to give Annette far more than $20 million. "He's going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement," an insider told the mag. "She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids."

According to Page Six, the divorce process has gone more smoothly than some expected because Matt and Annette signed a postnuptial agreement years ago. She'd filed for divorce in 2006 while she was pregnant with their youngest child then withdrew it weeks later.

"Matt agreed to pay Annette a lump sum of millions back in 2006 as an incentive to stay with him to help him maintain his squeaky clean image as 'America's Dad,'" a source told Page Six. "She also got an allowance every year, plus it was agreed that she would get a share of the value of all their homes if they did split."

Matt just sold his Manhattan apartment for more than its $7.35 million asking price, Architectural Digest reported, and another home the couple owns in Sag Harbor is currently on the market for $12.75 million. They also own a farm in New Zealand that they purchased for $9.2 million in 2017, as well as Bright Side Farm, a 40-acre equestrian training facility in Water Mill, New York.