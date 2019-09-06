Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially divorced, plus more news

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque finalize their divorce

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially dunzo. Page Six reports a judge in New York's Suffolk County signed off on papers confirming the end of their 20-plus-year marriage on Thursday, Sept. 5. The former couple split in 2017 after the then-host of "Today" was hit with a sexual misconduct scandal that also cost him his job. (He denied the allegations.) The divorce was reportedly uncontested thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement they'd previously agreed to in which Annette would get up to $20 million and the horse farm the two owned. In July, People reported that Matt, 61, planned to sell their home, a 12-bedroom, 12-bath beachfront estate called Strongheart Manor that Matt bought from Richard Gere for $36.5 million. Located in New York's upscale Hamptons region, the estate is now worth $44 million, according to People. Annette and Matt share three kids -- Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 -- and will reportedly share joint custody. "It's final. They are both focused on their three children," a source close to Matt tells People. The two are said to be "on good terms" at this point, according to Page Six.

