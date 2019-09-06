The Shortlist

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially divorced, plus more news

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque finalize their divorce

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially dunzo. Page Six reports a judge in New York's Suffolk County signed off on papers confirming the end of their 20-plus-year marriage on Thursday, Sept. 5. The former couple split in 2017 after the then-host of "Today" was hit with a sexual misconduct scandal that also cost him his job. (He denied the allegations.) The divorce was reportedly uncontested thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement they'd previously agreed to in which Annette would get up to $20 million and the horse farm the two owned. In July, People reported that Matt, 61, planned to sell their home, a 12-bedroom, 12-bath beachfront estate called Strongheart Manor that Matt bought from Richard Gere for $36.5 million. Located in New York's upscale Hamptons region, the estate is now worth $44 million, according to People. Annette and Matt share three kids -- Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 -- and will reportedly share joint custody. "It's final. They are both focused on their three children," a source close to Matt tells People. The two are said to be "on good terms" at this point, according to Page Six.

