New details on Kanye West's luxury Wyoming digs, plus more news

Kanye West's mountaintop Wyoming home rents for $5K a night

One day after TMZ broke the news that controversy-plagued Kanye West had headed to Wyoming with wife Kim Kardashian West to put the finishing touches on the five albums he's currently making, the site shared new details about the rapper's luxury mountaintop digs. First off? Kanye and his crew are the resort's only guests. It's currently the off-season at the Jackson Hole resort, which rents both hotel suites and private homes -- but they made an exception for Kanye and welcomed him back because "he's one of the resort's most loyal and high-profile clients," TMZ writes. Kanye, TMZ adds, is staying with Kim at one of the stand-alone homes with a private entrance, and his pad rents for about $5,000 a night. Though collaborators will be visiting, TMZ explains, the place is a virtual ghost town with just a maintenance crew and some managers still on the resort property.

