The Weinstein Company owes a lot of people a lot of money.

That's no surprise considering it filed for bankruptcy last month in the wake of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's exit last fall amid a bombshell sexual misconduct scandal.

But what's fascinating to learn is just how much it owes some of its A-list creditors, which include stars like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / REX / Shutterstock; Anthony Harvey / REX / Shutterstock / .

The Blast has obtained court documents revealing exactly how much they're out in the wake of the company's demise: The Weinstein Company owes Meryl $142,965 and owes J.Law $102,623.

And they aren't the only bold-faced names who haven't been paid. A list of creditors released in March, The Blast reported, was 300 pages long and included other notable names such as Jerry Seinfeld, Robert De Niro, Seth Rogen, John Legend, Charlie Sheen, Daniel Radcliffe, Julianne Moore, Pierce Brosnan, the late David Bowie, dancer Derek Hough, designer Christian Siriano, author Stephen King, Malia Obama -- the former president's daughter interned for the company in 2017 -- and filmmakers Michael Bay and Peter Jackson, among hundreds of others.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

When the company filed for bankruptcy protection in March, documents revealed it had financial liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion. According to The Blast, "Some of the largest creditors owed money by TWC include over $17 million to a law firm in Florida, $14 million to a Chinese production company and $13 million to a marketing firm in New York."

Meryl and Jennifer have both spoken out against Harvey, his bad behavior and his defense tactics after dozens of women came forward with claims of rape, sexual assault, harassment and more.

After Harvey's legal team trotted out old quotes both women had said about the producer in an effort to get a class-action lawsuit against him dismissed, the actresses -- who've both won Oscars for their work in Weinstein movies -- lashed out in February.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Harvey Weinstein's attorneys' use of my (true) statement -- that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship -- as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive," Meryl said in a statement. "The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them -- regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed."

Jennifer also issued a public statement, telling media outlets, "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop... For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."

Later in February, J.Law had more choice words for Harvey, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert, "He is just that horrible a-- boil that does not go away. You pop the a-- boil. He's just the worst. When is it gonna end?"