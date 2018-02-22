Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep addressed Harvey Weinstein on Thursday after the disgraced movie mogul suggested the pair were okay with his behavior towards them in newly filed legal documents.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop," Jennifer said in a statement to TMZ.

"For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up," she continued.

Harvey's lawyers claimed in the filing that Jennifer had spoken "glowingly" about him and quoted her as saying, "He had only ever been nice to me."

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for GLAAD

The legal documents filed on Wednesday were Harvey's latest attempt to dismiss a class action lawsuit brought against him by the women he reportedly assaulted.

Meryl--who was also mentioned in the documents--called Harvey's legal maneuvers "pathetic and exploitative" in a statement to The Blast.

"Harvey Weinstein's attorneys' use of my (true) statement — that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship — as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive," she said.

"The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility," Meryl continued, "and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them — regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed."

The former producer issued an apology through his representative after Jennifer and Meryl's comments went public.

"Mr. Weinstein acknowledges the valuable input both Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have contributed to this conversation and apologizes. Once again, moving forward, Mr. Weinstein has advised his counsel to not include specific names of former associates; and to avoid whenever possible, even if they are in the public record," his rep said in a statement to TMZ.

The fallen mogul has been accused of sexual assault, harassment or rape by over 60 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o and others.