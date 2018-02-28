Celebs who've gone to therapy

Mental health is having a moment and we're totally here for it. Not only are popular TV shows incorporating mental illness and treatment into their storylines, but celebrities are feeling more empowered than ever to share their own struggles (proving we really are all human). One such star is Rachel Bloom, a writer, executive producer and star on the award-winning musical comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." In real life, the Golden Globe winner isn't afraid to admit that she's seen her fair share of therapists and psychiatrists to help her through difficult periods of anxiety and depression. She even decided to give her character, Rebecca Bunch, a mental health diagnosis during Season 3 (which aired its season finale on Feb. 16, 2018) to further help erase the stigma of mental illness. Since positive representations of mental health are a good thing, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the celebs who've opened up about their experiences with therapy and mental illness. Keep reading to see who's keeping it real when it comes to their mental health...

