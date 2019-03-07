Earlier this week Chance The Rapper sent out a series of tweets gushing about his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley while also stating that they plan to tie the knot this weekend. However, it looks like they've been secretly married for more than two months.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Thursday that the couple actually exchanged "I do's" during a civil ceremony in Chicago on Dec. 27, 2018.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Chance and Kirsten, who share a 3-year-old daughter, have been dating since 2013 and got engaged last summer.

They've known each other since he was 9 years old.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper couldn't help but detail their fairytale love story on social media, even sharing a photo of his wife from the day that they met in 2003.

"My mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black-owned franchise called Re/Max Exclusive Properties," he tweeted. "One night, she took my dad and brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers."

At the party, there was a group of girls lip syncing to Destiny's Child.

"Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on Earth," he recalled.

As this was going on, his father encouraged him to join the girls and show them his dance moves. He declined.

"This wasn't the time or place," he wrote. "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It's cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later its happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."