Stars at the 2019 U.S. Open Tennis Championships
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin share a laugh while posing for a picture on the first day of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 26.
RELATED: Celebs at the beach in 2019
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin share a laugh while posing for a picture on the first day of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 26.
RELATED: Celebs at the beach in 2019