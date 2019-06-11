It's been almost a year since reports claimed that former "Today" show host Matt Lauer and Annette Roque were in the final stages of a divorce in the wake of his NBC firing amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

Now comes a new report from Page Six that says the former couple are really, truly nearing the end at last.

The New York Post's gossip column reports that Matt and Annette have reached a financial and child custody settlement in their split. Now they just need a judge in New York's Suffolk County, where they live, or in nearby Manhattan, to be assigned to their case so that they can finalize the divorce.

According to Page Six, the couple, who've been married for 20 years, have agreed to share custody of their three children: Jack, 17, Romy, 15, and Thijs, 12.

The Dutch former model will get up to $20 million in assets and will also keep their horse training facility, Bright Side Farm, which is in Water Mill, New York, Page Six reports, adding that it's unclear if they'll sell Strongheart Manor, the incredible Hamptons home they purchased from actor Richard Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million.

Page Six reports that Matt will likely get a new place of his own once the divorce is finalized, but that for now, both he and Annette are still living on the sprawling estate. Previous reports have indicated they reside in different buildings on the property.

Matt was making a ton of money -- reportedly $25 million a year -- before he was swiftly fired by NBC in November 2017 for "'inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace.