Why Neve Campbell left Hollywood, plus more news

Neve Campbell explains why she ditched her life in the spotlight

After her tenure on "Party of Five," Neve Campbell went on to appear in "The Craft," four "Scream" movies and "House of Cards," among other projects. Then, as Stephen Colbert pointed out on "The Late Show" this week (via E! News), she split. "You went to London," the host said, before joking, "Why don't you like us, Neve Campbell? Why did you leave America?" The 44-year-old "Skyscraper" star laughed. "I just needed a minute," she explained. "It was a long minute. It was a good minute." The two went on to discuss Neve's early days in Hollywood, an experience her Ontario upbringing had not exactly prepared her for. "I just didn't know American pop culture at all. And then suddenly I became an actor and suddenly these things were happening to me," Neve said. She remained a bit bewildered through it all, including a 1997 hosting gig for "Saturday Night Live." "I wasn't that familiar with it. I was terrified! And then I found out that my musician was David Bowie, and my friend was like, 'David Bowie? Oh, my God!' And I was like, 'Who's David Bowie?' I had no idea. That experience was so wasted on me, 'cause I was clueless! Like, absolutely clueless!" she recalled. By 2008, she said, she began to get pickier with regard to roles. "In my twenties, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming — wonderful, obviously, and I'm very grateful for it. But it got to a level also where the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the kinds of things I want to do," she said. "I was constantly being offered horror films, because I was known for horror films. Or bad romantic comedies. I just wasn't interested in the scripts and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me. And I was feeling a little bored with the whole thing. I thought, 'I want a change.' So, I moved to London." It turned out to be just what she was looking for. "I was completely anonymous there. It's just very different there. I literally did not get bothered once! People would ask me what I did for a living. I'd say, 'I act,' and they'd say, 'Oh, OK,'" she recalled. "It was so lovely!" Now that she's back, she has plenty on her plate. Neve and her partner, JJ Field, revealed they'd adopted a son -- their second child -- earlier this year. Her new action flick, "Skyscraper," which also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, hits theaters Friday, July 13.

