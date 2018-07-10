Kylie Jenner talks body insecurities, shows off filler-free lips, plus more celeb news

Kylie Jenner talks body insecurities, shows off filler-free lips

Now that she's unveiled her lip filler-free pout, Kylie Jenner's doing what any marketing savvy cosmetics guru would do and using her new look to promote her company. On Monday, July 9, Kylie and her newly slimmed-down lips enjoyed a night on the town in Los Angeles in celebration of the season finale for "The Handmaid's Tale." As she headed the door for what she later raved was "by far one of the best nights of my life," according to People, she Snapchatted about the caramel lip liner and nova matte lipstick products she was using to prep her pucker. Though the new mom looked amazing in the black halter minidress she chose for the occasion -- not to mention, in the post-baby body shot she shared on social media one month after the birth of her daughter, Stormi -- Kylie recently admitted she's been plagued with body-related insecurities since she gave birth. "I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did, and that everything's so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes," she said in a YouTube Q&A published over the weekend (via Life&Style). "Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change — and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It's also a beautiful thing — and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and I'm so happy and I would've done the same thing over again. But like, you know, my boobs are definitely three times the size which bothers me, I have stretch marks on my boobs, my stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs are bigger. I really want to gain my core back, I feel like I have fake abs right now, it's just like genetics, but I want real abs," she continued. "I know I can have a super fit body — and just for my health," Kylie added. "I want to do this and I want to feel good."

