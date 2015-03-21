John Legend has no problem with wife Chrissy Teigen taking off her clothes. Especially when he does it, too. Teigen was recently photographed in the nude by paparazzi as she participated in a photo shoot, and Legend reveals he was posing for the camera, too.

“We don’t mind showing off our bodies,” he tells “Entertainment Tonight.” “We just feel like there’s no problem being natural and nude when you’re with the right photographer and it’s done the right way. We weren’t shy about it.” Legend explains, “We were working with Bruce Weber, who’s one of the greatest photographers on the planet. We wanted to do some great stuff.”

The singer goes on to laugh, “Some lucky paparazzo caught wind of it. But Bruce’s presentation will be a lot better.” So, where was Legend when the paparazzi captured Teigen naked? “I think when they caught some of that stuff I was back there changing, so I wasn’t able to guard her properly apparently,” he says. The finished pictures will appear in an upcoming issue of DuJuour.

Legend and Teigen, of course, have stripped down together and apart many times before. Teigen has done a number of professional nude shoots, and was in her birthday suit for Legend’s “All Of Me” music video. And in 2013, Legend memorably went full frontal in a Funny or Die video.