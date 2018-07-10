Justin Bieber is more old-fashioned than some might think.

Before proposing to model Hailey Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas on July 7, TMZ reports, he asked her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, for his permission.

In fact, sources close to the couple tell TMZ, Justin made a point to sit down with Stephen in person to ask for Hailey's hand in marriage.

And he did it a couple weeks ago, which adds a new twist to the seemingly whirlwind nature of their engagement, considering that the Biebs and Hailey only publicly reunited as a couple in early June after casually dating a few years ago.

Justin's decision wasn't, TMZ's sources explain, an impulsive one he made while living it up on vacation as some critics have charged.

Securing his future father-in-law's blessing was incredibly important to Justin. And Stephen, whom TMZ reports is also a minister in New York, was happy to give it.

That much was apparent when Stephen tweeted his support and congratulations to the couple on July 8.

"Sweet smile on my face ! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB Let's all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!! #Godstiming #bestisyettocome Congrats," the Baldwin brother wrote, tagging Justin's dad, Jeremy, and mom, Pattie Mallette, and adding a final hashtag, #PraiseJesus, as well as an image of a Bible passage from Ephesians. He deleted the post minutes later, presumably so that Hailey and Justin could confirm the happy news themselves, which they did the following day.

Stephen first met Justin -- with a young Hailey in tow -- in 2009. That moment was captured on video, which fans dug up and posted online in the wake of the engagement news. ("We've been enjoying your music," the actor is heard telling JB.) The dad and daughter then posed for a photo with Justin on the red carpet at his "Never Say Never" movie premiere in 2011.

Hailey and Justin became friends as teenagers and now, despite a few years of headline-making antics and legal trouble for the pop star, Stephen believes Justin -- who, like Hailey, is an active member in the Hillsong Church -- has turned his life around. The born-again Christian believes the pop star has the same Christian values that he and Hailey share.

Justin repeatedly referenced his religious beliefs in a love letter to Hailey confirming their engagement that he posted on Instagram on July 9.

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote in part, adding, "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!"

Justin concluded the post, "WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!' This is the year of favor!!!!"

Later the same day, Hailey, too, referenced God in an engagement confirmation tweet.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.