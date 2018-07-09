Justin Bieber has all the feels today.

One day after it was reported that Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas, the singer confirmed the engagement on Instagram, posting a sentimental love note to his bride-to-be.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple: Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned a series of images of her sitting on his lap. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

He continued, "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet! It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!"

Justin wrote of the "healthy stable marriage" they will have, saying that he hopes his siblings can find the same.

"Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT!," he said. "By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA [BE] BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!"

Since the engagement, Justin and Hailey have been seen all over the Bahamas.

She has yet to publicly comment on the engagement.