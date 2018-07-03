Blac Chyna seems to have a type.

On the heels of her breakup with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, TMZ reports, the 30-year-old former reality TV star and mother of two is dating professional boxer Devin Haney, who's 19.

And, TMZ claims, the new romance overlapped with the old one. Devin and Rob Kardashian's ex first hooked up two to three months ago, sources told TMZ, revealing that Devin reached out to Chyna on Instagram after discovering that they shared the same lawyer. "We're told Chyna was into him ... and started seeing him regularly soon after," TMZ writes.

The Shade Room also speculated that Chyna and Devin were together after spotting a comment she made on one of his recent Instagram posts: She wrote "Hi babe" with a trophy emoji, to which he replied with a heart.

"Looks like #BlacChyna has a new man in her life!" the Shade Room captioned a screen grab of the exchange.

Chyna went public with Jay in March after they were spotted on a date at a bowling alley in late February. The Houston-bred rapper later said they'd met on Christian Mingle.

On June 19, Jay took to his Instagram Story to announce that he and Chyna had split, writing, "@blacchyna and I are no longer together."

Yeah, Right 🥇 A post shared by @ ybnalmightyjay on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

Two days later, TMZ reported that Chyna dumped Jay a week earlier because they'd been arguing, he had a wandering eye and she believed he'd been slipping into other women's DMs.

But now, according to TMZ's new report, it seems clear that Chyna was also looking elsewhere and had already started a relationship with boxer Devin when she and Jay called it quits in June.