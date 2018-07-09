Gene Simmons is close to settling a sexual assault lawsuit that was brought against him late last year.

Terms of the proposed settlement aren't known, The Blast reported.

The KISS legend was sued in December 2017 after a woman, a reporter known simply as Jane Doe, claimed he groped her at the opening of his San Bernardino, Calif., restaurant, Rock & Brews. She claimed that Richard grabbed her hand and spoke about how "soft" it was. He also allegedly flicked her throat with his finger.

The woman then said that Gene touched her butt during a group photo.

The Blast reported that a hearing took place on July 2 about the case, and the woman's attorney told the court the parties had reached a settlement. The judge said both sides need to file a request for dismissal to officially dismiss the case.

Gene has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

"For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way," he said last December.