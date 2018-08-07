Stars are nothing like us: Kylie Jenner edition

Celebrities might seem like they're just like us, but one look at their lavish lifestyles and it's clear they really just are not. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the lavish life of one of our favorite celebs, Kylie Jenner, in celebration of her 21st birthday on Aug. 10, 2018. We're counting down all the ways the reality star is nothing like us, starting with her net worth. The mother of one has transitioned from reality TV star to makeup mogul in the last few years, which has earned her millions in revenue. In fact, according to Forbes, Kylie is on track to become the "youngest-ever self-made billionaire" in the next year. Her Kylie Cosmetics company -- which she owns outright -- has sold more than $630 million in product which, combined with her other earnings from TV deals, endorsements and more, puts her estimated net worth at about $900 million! Keep reading to see the other ways Kylie is nothing like us...

RELATED: The estimated net worth of every member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan