It's fitting that Travis Scott's tour is called Astroworld, because he and Kylie Jenner need a lot of space on the road.

While in New York City for Travis' Madison Square Garden concert, the makeup mogul posted a video to her official YouTube channel to document how she gets ready while on the road with her beau. In doing so, she revealed that she gets a hotel room dedicated to her wardrobe.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

"So, me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room for all my wardrobe and make-up," she said. "And also for Stormi, so she can play around, and have more space for when we're in hotel rooms since she always travels with us."

During Kylie's makeup tutorial, she brought Stormi in front of the camera.

"Are you awake?" she asks the tot, who doesn't speak. "Stormi's a little... a little tour road dog."

Travis' tour kicked off on Nov. 8 and finishes in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

On Tuesday, Kylie was actually the center of attention during a segment of the Travis' show in which she rode a roller coaster with her man.

E! News said the two appeared inside his slow-moving coaster and he serenaded her during his song "Can't Say." At the end of their ride, he bent down and kissed her.

The reality TV star shared an image of the moment from the show.

Instagram

"That's me," she captioned the photo while circling herself.

On Nov. 29, she posted a video to YouTube from inside the ride.

"I rode a roller coaster in Madison Square Garden," she gleefully said afterward.