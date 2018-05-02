Reality stars' plastic surgery: Before and after

We've watched our favorite reality stars' lives unfold before our eyes, which sometimes means we're also privy to any cosmetic enhancements they might have made over the years. We're rounding up the biggest reality star plastic surgery transformations, starting with Jenni 'JWoww' Farley! JWoww was always honest about having breast implants even prior to her "Jersey Shore" fame back in 2009. Keep reading to see her today, and check out the before and afters for other reality TV stars!

