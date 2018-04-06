"Gym, tan, laundry" used to be the mantra of the "Jersey Shore" cast. But now, some of the MTV show's stars have added a "B" to their famous "GTL" regimen -- Botox.

Plastic surgeon John Paul Tutela told Page Six that a few members of the crew paid him a visit before they headed to Miami to shoot "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" -- which premiered on April 5 -- earlier this year.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"Having seen [Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi] periodically for Botox before she went to Miami, she came in for a touch-up to kind of get everything ready for the camera," the doctor told Page Six.

He also revealed that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, 35, made an appointment before taping began. Mike, Dr. Tutela told the New York Post's gossip column, spent $800 on Botox so he'd look his best for the reboot.

"Botox for men... what I call it in my practice is bro-tox," the doctor, who has offices in New York and New Jersey, told Page Six.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

"Usually you just kind of do less of it. Most men don't want that whole glazed-over look. You shouldn't be able to see good plastic surgery, but bad plastic surgery you can see from across the room," he added.

Tutela said he also did Snooki's 2016 breast augmentation, which she decided to have following the birth of her two kids.

"Looking to restore that pre-pregnancy, motherhood body, she came to see me for a consultation for her breasts, and what we ended up doing was a breast lift with implants, and she had a fantastic result, and was very excited about that," Dr. Tutela told Page Six.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Just after her surgery, Nicole, 30, posted a video explaining why she'd decided to go under the knife.

"I call this my little mommy makeover. Being a mom, obviously your boobs are destroyed by having kids, especially breast feeding," she said. "I want to look hot for my husband but I also want to feel great about myself and that was just an insecurity that I had. I just want to feel good about myself, and I want to feel sexy and I want to feel pretty."

Nicole has also been open about having her lips plumped.

"First session of lip plumps and it's just fabulous," she captioned a selfie of her new look at the time. "I've always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the [courage] to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did!" Dr. Ramtin Kassir did the honors for that procedure.

Dr. Tutela told Page Six he's done work for The Situation's girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, too, performing a breast augmentation in 2017. He also, he claims, put her and Mike on an "aggressive skin-care regimen."