Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has never been one to hold her tongue, but now she's getting lippy in a whole new way.

The former "Jersey Shore" star had a cosmetic procedure done to plump up her lips (thank you, Kylie Jenner!)

Snooki showed off her new plump pout on Instagram and praised her doctor.

"First session of lip plumps and it's just fabulous," the MTV alum captioned a selfie of her new look. "I've always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lip to perfect them but I did!"

Snooki has hinted that this appearance may be a permanent thing. She also used social media to calm the fears of fans thinking of doing the same thing.

"Trust me girls, I was terrified to get my first 'procedure' ever done, but it wasn't terrible at all!" she said. "And I hate needles! I love my 'natural beauty,' but being able to enhance my lips to make me feel better about myself is life."

In an image she posted with her doctor, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, she said, "Welp I tried it kids! Tried my first lip plumping and so doing more #noshame thanks doc for not killing me @drkassir."

The good doctor posted an image to his Instagram, as well, saying, "A little lip plumping with the redoubtable Nicole Polizzi."