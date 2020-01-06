Brielle Biermann is starting out the new year by looking like her old self.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday showing her with natural, unaugmented lips, a look she hasn't had in years.

"First day of work in 2020.. last interview of Don't Be Tardy season 8 🤩," the reality star captioned her snap.

Clearly, Brielle's 1.3 million Instagram followers approved of the un-plumped look.

"Gorgeous don't need a thing done to that pretty face!," one person commented. Another said, "So pretty and natural!! Love the change!!! Beautiful girl." Yet another told her it's "the BEST you've ever looked."

Brielle's fans likely knew the new look was coming, as the 22-year-old recently said she had dissolved her signature lip fillers and wanted a more natural pout.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she captioned an image of her still-puffy lips on her Instagram Story over the weekend. "2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

Getty Images

Last year, Brielle said she always had an issue with her lips "because I had none," adding that she waited for years before finally getting fillers in 2015.

"If I could've done it sooner, I would've, and I don't regret it," she said. "I don't think I've gone overboard like people claim."